Correction to steel scrap heavy breakable cast, consumer buying price, delivered mill Chicago

Fastmarkets has corrected its MB-STE-0242 steel scrap heavy breakable cast, consumer buying price, delivered mill Chicago, which was published incorrectly on Friday June 9 due to a technical error.

June 12, 2023
By Sean Barry
Pricing notice

The price for MB-STE-0242 steel scrap heavy breakable cast, consumer buying price, delivered mill Chicago has been corrected to $482 per gross ton from the $30 per gross ton that was originally published on Friday.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Sean Barry by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Sean Barry Re: Chicago.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

