Correction to the assessment for manganese flake, Rotterdam

The assessment for MB-MN-0001 manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, in-whs Rotterdam should have been $2,340-2,490 per tonne on Friday March 10 but was published as $2,340-2,572 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated to reflect this correction.

For more information or to provide feedback on this pricing notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Sofia Okun at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please write in the subject line FAO Sofia Okun: Manganse flake Rotterdam assessment.

To see all Fastmarkets price methodology and specification documents please go to: www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

