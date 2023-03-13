Methodology Contact us Login

Correction to the assessment for manganese flake, Rotterdam

Fastmarkets has corrected its weekly price for manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, in-whs Rotterdam following a reporter error.

March 13, 2023
By Janie Davies
Pricing noticeManganese

The assessment for MB-MN-0001 manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, in-whs Rotterdam should have been $2,340-2,490 per tonne on Friday March 10 but was published as $2,340-2,572 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated to reflect this correction.

For more information or to provide feedback on this pricing notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Sofia Okun at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please write in the subject line FAO Sofia Okun: Manganse flake Rotterdam assessment.

To see all Fastmarkets price methodology and specification documents please go to: www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

