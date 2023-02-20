Corrections to publication time and prices for East Asia pulp imports
SINGAPORE, Feb 17, 2023 (Fastmarkets RISI) - has corrected its prices for East Asia pulp imports, which were published incorrectly as for February on February 10 due to an error. The prices should be for January.
Russia Containerboard and Russia Containerboard Euro per tonne:
ID 620 - Eucalyptus (imports, contract price)
ID 622 - Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft, mixed (imports, contract)
ID 624 - Southern Mixed Hardwood Kraft (imports, contract price)
ID 628 - Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Acacia, from Indonesia (net price)
ID 632 - Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft, from N.America and Scandinavia (imports, contract price)
ID 639 - Bleached Softwood Kraft, Radiata pine, from Chile (contract price)
ID 641 - Softwood Kraft, imports from Chile/N.America (contract, net price)
ID 1228 - Southern Pine, imports from US (contract price)
ID 630 - Bleached Chemi-Thermomechanical Pulp, Aspen (imports, contract price)
ID 685 - Bleached Chemi-Thermomechanical Pulp, Blended (imports, net price)
ID 686 - Bleached Chemi-Thermomechanical Pulp, Spruce (imports, contract price)
Date of publication: 2/10/2023
Incorrect prices: Prices for February
Corrected to: Prices for January
Date changed: 2/14/2023
Fastmarkets RISI’s pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.
To provide feedback on this coverage note or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Nick Chang by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Nick Chang, re: Russia Containerboard.’
To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.
To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notice please see here.