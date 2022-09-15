Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Call for comments on new containerboard assessments for MENA region

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI is seeking feedback on potential new containerboard assessments for the MENA region via a survey.

This follows market trends towards increased trade in the MENA region. Companies active in the region have expressed a demand for benchmark prices to help them make better business decisions.

Specifically, we would like to hear from stakeholders:

  • Whether they would be interested in contributing to or receiving containerboard prices for the MENA region;
  • Which grades and specs they would like us to consider;
  • Which locations should be included in the index;

To participate in the survey please follow the link here.

To view Fastmarkets RISI methodologies, policies and other Coverage Notes, please see here.

