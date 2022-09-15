COVERAGE NOTE: Call for comments on new containerboard assessments for MENA region

Fastmarkets RISI is seeking feedback on potential new containerboard assessments for the MENA region via a survey.

This follows market trends towards increased trade in the MENA region. Companies active in the region have expressed a demand for benchmark prices to help them make better business decisions.

Specifically, we would like to hear from stakeholders:

Whether they would be interested in contributing to or receiving containerboard prices for the MENA region;

Which grades and specs they would like us to consider;

Which locations should be included in the index;

To participate in the survey please follow the link here.

To view Fastmarkets RISI methodologies, policies and other Coverage Notes, please see here.