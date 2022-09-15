COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to China price assessments

With effect from July 2020, price assessments for China domestic pulp, China recovered paper and most China paper and board will be published as a single point price rounded to the nearest dollar or Chinese yuan.

These price assessments are based on underlying data from Fastmarkets RISI’s sister company UM Paper. To ensure greater cohesion and accuracy across our Chinese price reporting business, we are automating the process for calculating these price assessments, which means they will no longer appear as a range.

China import pulp price assessments, China unbleached kraftliner, standard newsprint and LWC reels, Asia newsprint, and Southeast Asia assessments will not be affected by this move as these are assessed independently by the PPI Asia team.

