COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to China Pulp coverage in PPW

Following market consultation and as previously announced, Fastmarkets RISI has made the following changes to its China pulp assessments in PPI Pulp & Paper Week (PPW).

The previous effective list and net price assessments for North American exports of NBSK CIF China, published in PPW (price IDs 699 and 12162), have been discontinued;

These have been replaced with PPI Asia’s latest net price assessments for NBSK from North America and Scandinavia (price ID 1218).

The move forms part of a wider rationalization of Fastmarkets’ China pulp assessments. Previous effective list price assessments for China Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft, Radiata Pine and Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft will also be removed from World Pulp Monthly (WPM) at the end of this month and replaced with the equivalent PPI Asia price assessments. WPM forecasts for these grades will also be based off the PPI Asia net price assessments from January onwards.

As of January 1, 2020 PPI Asia will be the source of all China pulp assessments in WPM Table 5 and PPI Pulp & Paper Week.

Fastmarkets RISI has prepared a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to guide customers through the rationalization of China pulp assessments.

For comments or queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, mentioning “Rationalization China Pulp” in the subject line of the email. Customers can also contact us at this email address to get historical comparisons.

