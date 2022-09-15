COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to European OCC coverage in Southeast Asia

To better reflect current market trading, Fastmarkets RISI is adjusting the specifications of assessments of old corrugated containers from Europe imported to Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

The change is effective from the current issue.

Formerly Fastmarkets RISI assessed European old corrugated containers with a minimum board content of 90% (OCC 90/10).

In recent weeks, trade has focussed more on material with a minimum board content of 95% (OCC 95/5). There is currently a differential of about $5/tonne between the two. This follows regulatory changes in some countries in the region.

