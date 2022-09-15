Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to methodology for China pulp and paper – Consultation

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

As part of our ongoing rationalization of Asian market coverage, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to make the following changes to its methodology for China pulp and paper assessments.

Currently, assessments of China domestic pulp, China recovered paper and East China paper and board are based on prices provided by UM Paper. Going forward, this collaboration will be formalized.

The prices published in PPI Asia will represent the average of UM Paper prices for East China, rounded to the nearest RMB 50/tonne (or $5/tonne for imported recovered paper). At the same time, they will be presented as a point price, rather than as a range.

This change would potentially take place from early February 2020.

For comments or queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com by January, 24, 2020, mentioning “Changes to China pulp and paper” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for Asian markets, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.

