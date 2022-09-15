Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to North American Newsprint Coverage

September 15, 2022
By Chris CookDeputy EditorPPI Pulp & Paper WeekRISI
Pricing notice

In view of North American newsprint markets’ shift towards lighter basis weights, and following consultation with stakeholders, RISI will discontinue price assessments for 48.8 g/30 lb newsprint in PPI Pulp & Paper Week at the end of the first quarter.

Assessments will cease for the following price series effective April 2019:

  • Price ID 191 Newsprint 48.8 g/30 lb US East
  • Price ID 192 Newsprint 48.8 g/30 lb US West

RISI will maintain assessments of 45 g/27.7 lb newsprint.
For comments and queries please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com

