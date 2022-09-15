Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to Russian Containerboard Coverage

September 15, 2022
By Irina Van den NesteNews Editorppi europeRISI
Pricing notice

After conducting a market consultation regarding its Russian containerboard price coverage, RISI proposes to tighten up the assessment specifications for the following containerboard grades, with effect from Q2 2018.

  • Prices for testliner 2, 125-g, will reflect locally-produced and imported linerboard
    made predominantly from recycled fiber and having a burst index of ≥ 2.2 (ISO
    2758) or SCT-CD index of ≥ 15.5 (ISO 9895).
  • Prices for recycled fluting, 112-g, will reflect locally-produced and imported paper
    made predominantly from recycled fiber and having a CMT-30 index of ≥ 2.2 (ISO
    7263) or SCT-CD index of ≥ 15.0 (ISO 9895).
  • Prices for unbleached kraftliner, 125-g will reflect locally-produced and imported
    linerboard made predominantly from virgin kraft pulp.
  • Prices for semi-chemical fluting,112-g, will reflect locally-produced and imported
    paper made predominantly from semi-chemical primary fibers pulp.

These definitions are based on grade specifications published by the European industry association of producers of corrugated case materials CEPI Containerboard.
As part of this consultation, RISI would like to hear feedback on the proposed changes from industry participants. Please send your comments and queries to pricing@risi.com by Feb. 9. A final decision will be published shortly thereafter.

RISI will continue to publish the Russian containerboard Price Watch on a quarterly basis for the time being. RISI will continue to monitor the situation and will consider increasing the frequency of the report as and when market dynamics warrant this.

