COVERAGE NOTE: Correction to European fluff pulp assessment in PPW Nov. 15

Due to a production error, European fluff pulp assessments published in PPI Pulp & Paper Week on Nov. 15 appeared incorrectly as $1,110/tonne. The correct price is $1,100-1,110/tonne, in line with US fluff pulp assessments.

The correct European fluff pulp assessment appeared online in the RISI portal and mobile app. The Price Watch table in PPI Pulp & Paper Week has now also been corrected.

