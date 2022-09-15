Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Correction to European fluff pulp assessment in PPW Nov. 15

September 15, 2022
By Bryan SmithDeputy EditorGlobal PulpPPI Pulp & Paper WeekRISI
Pricing notice

Due to a production error, European fluff pulp assessments published in PPI Pulp & Paper Week on Nov. 15 appeared incorrectly as $1,110/tonne. The correct price is $1,100-1,110/tonne, in line with US fluff pulp assessments.

The correct European fluff pulp assessment appeared online in the RISI portal and mobile app. The Price Watch table in PPI Pulp & Paper Week has now also been corrected.

For comments or queries please contact pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

