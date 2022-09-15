COVERAGE NOTE: Increase in frequency of Russian containerboard assessments to monthly – final decision
Following consultation with stakeholders, Fastmarkets RISI has decided to increase the frequency of Russian containerboard assessments to monthly from January 2021.
Until now these prices have been published on a quarterly basis and reflect prices in the last month of the quarter. Fastmarkets RISI has received requests from stakeholders to increase this frequency to monthly to better capture price movements within the quarter.
The last quarterly price for December 2020 will appear on January 21, 2021, and the first monthly price for January 2021 will appear on February 4, 2021.
The following prices are affected:
- Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1337
- White-top kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1338
- Testliner 2, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1339
- Semichemical fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1340
- Recycled fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne - Price ID 1341
- Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12042
- White-top kraftliner, 125-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12043
- Testliner 2, 125-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12045
- Semichemical fluting, 112-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12044
- Recycled fluting, 112-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12046
Fastmarkets RISI consulted on this change from November 19 to December 18, 2020. All feedback received was positive.
