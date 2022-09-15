COVERAGE NOTE: Increase in frequency of Russian containerboard assessments to monthly – final decision

Following consultation with stakeholders, Fastmarkets RISI has decided to increase the frequency of Russian containerboard assessments to monthly from January 2021.

Until now these prices have been published on a quarterly basis and reflect prices in the last month of the quarter. Fastmarkets RISI has received requests from stakeholders to increase this frequency to monthly to better capture price movements within the quarter.

The last quarterly price for December 2020 will appear on January 21, 2021, and the first monthly price for January 2021 will appear on February 4, 2021.

The following prices are affected:

Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1337

White-top kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1338

Testliner 2, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1339

Semichemical fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1340

Recycled fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne - Price ID 1341

Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12042

White-top kraftliner, 125-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12043

Testliner 2, 125-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12045

Semichemical fluting, 112-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12044

Recycled fluting, 112-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12046

Fastmarkets RISI consulted on this change from November 19 to December 18, 2020. All feedback received was positive.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European pulp and paper markets, please see here.

For more Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.