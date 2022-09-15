COVERAGE NOTE: PIX Pellet Nordic annual methodology review - Open Consultation

Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Pellet Nordic price index, as part of its annual methodology review process.

The open consultation, which is open until March 25, 2021, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

Fastmarkets FOEX proposes no changes in the current index methodology or specifications. You can find these for FOEX PIX Pellet Nordic price index here.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.foex@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “PIX Pellet Nordic annual methodology review”.

Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by April 8, 2021, on Fastmarkets FOEX website under Coverage Notes/Pricing Notices, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.