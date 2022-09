PPI Europe’s price publishing schedule for 2020 is now available online.

Other Fastmarkets publishing schedules for pulp and paper, timber and bioenergy, nonwovens and wood products were made available in mid-November.

To view the schedules please visit: https://www.risiinfo.com/approach/methodology/price-assessment-methodology/price-publishing-schedule/

For questions and comments please contact pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.