Coverage note: Proposal to increase frequency of Russian containerboard assessments to monthly

Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to increase the frequency of Russian containerboard assessments to monthly from January 2021.

Currently these prices are published on a quarterly basis and reflect prices in the last month of the quarter. Fastmarkets RISI has received requests from stakeholders to increase this frequency to monthly to better capture price movements within the quarter.

The following prices are affected:

Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1337

White-top kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1338

Testliner 2, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1339

Semichemical fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1340

Recycled fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne - Price ID 1341

Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12042

White-top kraftliner, 125-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12043

Testliner 2, 125-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12045

Semichemical fluting, 112-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12044

Recycled fluting, 112-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12046

Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback on this proposal up until December 18th, 2020. Please email feedback to pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, mentioning “Russian containerboard” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European pulp and paper markets, please see here.

For more Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.