Coverage note: Proposal to increase frequency of Russian containerboard assessments to monthly

September 15, 2022
By Maria Petrovaassociate news editorppi europe
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to increase the frequency of Russian containerboard assessments to monthly from January 2021.

Currently these prices are published on a quarterly basis and reflect prices in the last month of the quarter. Fastmarkets RISI has received requests from stakeholders to increase this frequency to monthly to better capture price movements within the quarter.

The following prices are affected:

  • Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1337
  • White-top kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1338
  • Testliner 2, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1339
  • Semichemical fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne – Price ID 1340
  • Recycled fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne - Price ID 1341
  • Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12042
  • White-top kraftliner, 125-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12043
  • Testliner 2, 125-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12045
  • Semichemical fluting, 112-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12044
  • Recycled fluting, 112-g, EUR/tonne – Price ID 12046

Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback on this proposal up until December 18th, 2020. Please email feedback to pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, mentioning “Russian containerboard” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European pulp and paper markets, please see here.

For more Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.

