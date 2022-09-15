COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to European OCC coverage in China – Final Decision

Following market consultation and to better reflect current market trading, Fastmarkets RISI will make the following change to its recovered paper (RCP) coverage in China with effect from September 27th 2019:

Rename assessments for European old corrugated containers (1.05) as European premium OCC

European OCC (1.05) is the grade standard set by the European Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI). Rules on the quality of imports of recovered paper introduced by the Chinese government in 2018 are stricter than this standard, however, meaning the designation European OCC (1.05) is no longer applicable to the type of European OCC currently allowed into China.

Fastmarkets RISI will change the generic name of the grade to “European premium OCC.” This would cover material which has a minimum 95% corrugated board content and maximum 0.5% contaminants.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for Asian RCP markets, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.