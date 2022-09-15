COVERAGE NOTE: Rationalization of China Pulp coverage

As part of our ongoing effort to provide customers with the most relevant and meaningful market coverage, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to rationalize its coverage of pulp prices delivered to China.

Currently Fastmarkets RISI offers a number of assessments for Northern Bleached Softwood (NBSK) delivered China in PPI Pulp & Paper Week, PPI Asia, World Pulp Monthly Table 5 and UM Paper. We propose to rationalise this coverage and replace it with a single set of price assessments that would be used in all relevant publications. These price assessments will be net delivered prices including cost, insurance and freight.

Specifically, Fastmarkets RISI would:

Starting on September 27 th , 2019, increase the frequency of assessments of NBSK, imports from N.America and Scandinavia net (Price ID 1218) published in PPI Asia to weekly.

Begin publishing this price as a single point-price rather than a range;

Starting on September 27 th , 2019, feature PPI Asia ’s NBSK, Bleached Radiata Pine and Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft assessments in World Pulp Monthly Table 5;

Starting on January 1st, 2020, feature PPI Asia's NBSK in PPI Pulp & Paper Week.

Fastmarkets RISI has prepared a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to guide customers through the rationalization of China pulp assessments. To view the FAQs, please see here.

For comments or queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com by September 20th, 2019, mentioning “Rationalization China Pulp” in the subject line of the email. Customers can also contact us at this email address to get historical comparisons.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for global pulp, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.