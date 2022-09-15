Coverage Note – Request for feedback on recycled pulp CIF assessment in China

Fastmarkets RISI is seeking feedback from stakeholders on potential new recycled brown pulp price assessment(s) for China.

With China set to ban recovered paper imports from the beginning of next year, the country’s demand for recycled brown pulp is expected to keep growing. Fastmarkets RISI has been monitoring the situation over the past two years, and has been tracking prices for the new product since July 2019.

Request for Feedback

Fastmarkets RISI is seeking feedback on whether to publish a single assessment for recycled brown pulp CIF main China ports or two separate assessments:

Option 1: Publish a single assessment for recycled brown pulp CIF China

Option 2: Publish two separate assessments, one for material from the US and one for material from non-China Asia (India, Southeast Asia and Taiwan).

We propose to publish these on a monthly basis near to the end of the month, starting from end-January 2021.The new recycled pulp assessments will be published in the Fastmarkets RISI online portal and mobile app, PPI Asia, PPI Pulp & Paper Week and in the Chinese publications operated by Fastmarkets RISI’s Shanghai-based subsidiary UM Paper.

Please send feedback to pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, mentioning “China recycled pulp” in the subject line of the email, by Dec. 15.

For more Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for Asia RCP, please see here.