Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Coverage Note: Revised Database Description files available December 28, 2020

September 15, 2022
Pricing notice

The Random Lengths Database Description Files, which are supplied by Random Lengths to database subscribers as a “road map” for the descriptions of price guide labels, were discovered to have some records with incorrect formatting, where fields identifying size or thickness displayed data formatted as a date instead of as a number.

The revised description files with the correct formatting are available on the Random Lengths website under the section Help & FAQs, then Email Services, then Spreadsheet and Database Resources, at https://www.randomlengths.com/Help/Email-Services/#XLSDBF

Please note, this is not a notification of a new price guide revision, nor a change in the price descriptions. This is a correction to formatting of some records inside the description files.

The Lumber Database Description file, Panel Database Description file, and International Database Description file in in Comma Separated Values (CSV) format are cross-reference tables that contain complete text and key-word descriptions for all price guide labels. The Midweek prices are included in the Lumber and Panel Database Description Files.

Random Lengths Lumber Database Description File (Lbr_desc.csv)

Random Lengths Panel Database Description File (Pnl_desc.csv)

Random Lengths International Database Description File (RLI_desc.csv)

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

For comments and queries, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com

To see other Random Lengths Coverage Notes, go to: http://www.rlpi.com/Coverage-Notes/

To see Random Lengths pricing methodologies and specification documents, go to:
http://www.rlpi.com/Methodology/

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed