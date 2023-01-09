Decision to adjust Carolinas busheling prices

The realignment follows market feedback of a discrepancy in reported prices for No1 busheling and actual market transaction prices.

The price for No1 busheling in both North Carolina and South Carolina was assessed at $440 per gross ton on Tuesday January 9, representing a $50 per ton month-on-month trend increase and a $45 per ton non-market adjustment.

The specifications for the affected scrap grades are as follows:

MB-STE-0281 Steel scrap No1 busheling, consumer buying price, delivered mill North Carolina/Virginia

Assessment: No1 busheling

Quality: Clean steel scrap, not exceeding 12 inches in any dimensions, including new factory busheling (for example, sheet clippings, stampings, etc.). May not include old auto body and fender stock. Free of metal coated, limed, vitreous enameled, and electrical sheet containing over 0.50 percent silicon.

Location: Delivered mill North Carolina/Virginia

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 207

MB-STE-0323 Steel scrap No1 busheling, consumer buying price, delivered mill South Carolina

Assessment: No1 busheling

Quality: Clean steel scrap, not exceeding 12 inches in any dimensions, including new factory busheling (for example, sheet clippings, stampings, etc.). May not include old auto body and fender stock. Free of metal coated, limed, vitreous enameled, and electrical sheet containing over 0.50 percent silicon.

Location: Delivered mill South Carolina

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 207

