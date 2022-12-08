Proposal to adjust Carolinas busheling prices

Although Fastmarkets believes that its monthly trends for that grade in both regions has been correct, feedback received from the market indicates that prices for the grade do not reflect actual transaction prices.

As a result, Fastmarkets will hold a 30-day consultation period beginning Thursday December 8, during which it invites comments and input from the market. An updated notice will be published on Monday January 9. Any market adjustments to No1 busheling scrap in North Carolina and South Carolina will be made with the monthly pricing settlement in January.

The specifications for the affected scrap grades are as follows:

MB-STE-0281 Steel scrap No1 busheling, consumer buying price, delivered mill North Carolina/Virginia

Assessment: No1 busheling

Quality: Clean steel scrap, not exceeding 12 inches in any dimensions, including new factory busheling (for example, sheet clippings, stampings, etc.). May not include old auto body and fender stock. Free of metal coated, limed, vitreous enameled, and electrical sheet containing over 0.50 percent silicon.

Location: Delivered mill North Carolina/Virginia

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 207

MB-STE-0323 Steel scrap No1 busheling, consumer buying price, delivered mill South Carolina

Assessment: No1 busheling

Quality: Clean steel scrap, not exceeding 12 inches in any dimensions, including new factory busheling (for example, sheet clippings, stampings, etc.). May not include old auto body and fender stock. Free of metal coated, limed, vitreous enameled, and electrical sheet containing over 0.50 percent silicon.

Location: Delivered mill South Carolina

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 207

To provide feedback on this proposal, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the ferrous scrap assessments, please contact Amy Hinton at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Amy Hinton re: Carolinas busheling prices.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.