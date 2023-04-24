Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Decision to adjust Cincinnati and Pittsburgh bundles price: pricing notice

Fastmarkets will realign its consumer buying price for ferrous scrap No1 bundles in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, effective with the May 2023 monthly settlement. The price realignment also includes the consumer buying price for ferrous scrap No1 industrial bundles in Pittsburgh.

April 24, 2023
By Sean Barry
Pricing noticeFerrous scrap

The specification for the affected scrap grades are as follows:

No1 bundles:
MB-STE-0304
MB-STE-0250
Quality: New black steel sheet scrap, clippings or skeleton scrap, compressed or hand bundled, to charging box size, and weighing not less than 75 pounds per cubic foot. (Hand bundles are tightly secured for handling with a magnet.) May include Stanley balls or mandrel wound bundles or skeleton reels, tightly secured. May include chemically detinned material. May not include old auto body or fender stock. Free of metal coated, limed, vitreous enameled, and electrical sheet containing over 0.50 percent silicon.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th Notes: ISRI Code: 208

MB-STE-0307 No1 industrial bundles
Quality: New production sheet scrap, clippings, or skeleton scrap, hydraulically compressed originating from a factory. Size: No more than 24 inches x 24 inches x 48 inches long with individual bundles weighing no more than 4,000 pounds. Density: 150 pounds per cubic foot minimum.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Although Fastmarkets believes that its monthly trends have been correct, there has been feedback from the market that ferrous scrap No1 bundles in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh and also No1 industrial bundles in Pittsburgh no longer reflected actual transaction prices.

The original 30-day consultation notice was published on April 4.

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the ferrous scrap assessments, please contact Sean Barry at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Sean Barry re: No.1 bundles Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology/metals.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to frequency of P1020A aluminium import premium in Brazil: pricing notice
After a one-month consultation period, Fastmarkets is to amend the frequency of its Brazilian P1020A aluminium import premium.
April 24, 2023
 · 
Renato Rostás
HotterThumb_Copper_490x275.png.png
Copper deals frenzy doesn’t resolve supply issues | Hotter Commodities
The copper industry is about to be shaken up, but it does not resolve the anticipated supply shortfall in the long run
April 24, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
3D illustration of electric vehicles charging
Arbitrage emerges between MHP pricing mechanisms amid lower Chinese domestic nickel sulfate prices
A growing arbitrage has emerged between the different pricing mechanisms for nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) while nickel sulfate prices come under pressure and demand weakens
April 21, 2023
 · 
Yiwen Ju
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Launch of US magnesium assessment: pricing notice
Fastmarkets launched a bi-weekly assessment to reflect the spot price of magnesium, ex-warehouse US on Thursday April 20.
April 20, 2023
 · 
Chris Kavanagh
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delayed publication of European hot-rolled coil prices on April 20: pricing notice
The publication of Fastmarkets’ European hot-rolled coil indices for Thursday April 20 was delayed due to an error.
April 20, 2023
 · 
India-Inés Levy
HotterThumb_NewGen_490x275.png
Arubis well-supplied with copper inputs, ample availability of concentrates and recycling | Hotter Commodities
The copper market is well-supplied from the perspective of a European custom-smelter, with ample availability of concentrates and recycling inputs, the chief executive officer of Germany’s Aurubis, Roland Harings said to Fastmarkets
April 20, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed