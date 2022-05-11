Methodology Contact us Login

Metals methodology

Find out how we assess and forecast prices for the global metals market

Fastmarkets Metal Bulletin price reporting methodologies
Fastmarkets Metal Bulletin indices
Fastmarkets American Metal Market indices
Forecasting
Fastmarkets Metal Bulletin assessments
Fastmarkets American Metal Market assessments
Industrial Minerals
Metals and mining assurance review
View the latest IOSCO assurance report
Metal Abstract
Our policies
Other resources
Metals pricing notices
Metals and mining
Fastmarkets creates separate weekly rebar price assessments for Italy, Spain
Fastmarkets today, Wednesday May 11, launches weekly price assessments for the Italian and Spanish domestic rebar markets, to replace its previous Southern European domestic rebar assessment.
May 11, 2022
 · 
Ross Yeo
Amendments to frequency of China import steel scrap indices
After a one-month consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the frequency of its China import steel scrap indices.
May 9, 2022
 · 
Tianran Zhao
End of open consultation on iron ore indices
Fastmarkets invited feedback on the pricing methodology for its iron ore indices via an open consultation launched on March 2. This one-month consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process

May 9, 2022
 · 
Jane Fan
Proposal to amend US ferro-molybdenum and molybdic oxide minimum tonnage specifications
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the minimum accepted tonnage for data collection of US ferro-molybdenum and molybdic oxide from 10 tons to 5 tonnes.
May 6, 2022
 · 
Ian Templeton
Suspended pricing for Pittsburgh turnings
Fastmarkets has temporarily suspended pricing for ferrous scrap turnings in the Pittsburgh market effective Friday May 6 due to the absence of local buyers.
May 6, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
US Midwest ferrous scrap indices open consultation result
Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between Monday April 4 and Wednesday May 4 on the pricing methodology for its US Midwest ferrous scrap indices.
May 5, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy (FBA)
Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy (FBA) was incorporated in December 2020 to operate as the independent administrator of benchmarks published by price reporting agency (PRA) Fastmarkets and subject to the European Benchmarks Regulation (BMR). It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of UK-listed Euromoney Institutional Investor plc. It is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA).
Questions?
If you have questions about our pricing process, contact our pricing team.
Disclaimer

This Disclaimer is in addition to our Terms and Conditions as available on our website and shall not supersede or otherwise affect these Terms and Conditions. Prices and other information contained in this publication have been obtained by us from various sources believed to be reliable. This information has not been independently verified by us. Those prices and price indices that are evaluated or calculated by us represent an approximate evaluation of current levels based upon dealings (if any) that may have been disclosed prior to publication to us. Such prices are collated through regular contact with producers, traders, dealers, brokers and purchasers although not all market segments may be contacted prior to the evaluation, calculation, or publication of any specific price or index. Actual transaction prices will reflect quantities, grades and qualities, credit terms, and many other parameters. The prices are in no sense comparable to the quoted prices of commodities in which a formal futures market exists.

Evaluations or calculations of prices and price indices by us are based upon certain market assumptions and evaluation methodologies, and may not conform to prices or information available from third parties. There may be errors or defects in such assumptions or methodologies that cause resultant evaluations to be inappropriate for use. Your use or reliance on any prices or other information published by us is at your sole risk. Neither we nor any of our providers of information make any representations or warranties, express or implied as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of any advice, opinion, statement or other information forming any part of the published information or its fitness or suitability for a particular purpose or use. Neither we, nor any of our officers, employees or representatives shall be liable to any person for any losses or damages incurred, suffered or arising as a result of use or reliance on the prices or other information contained in this publication, howsoever arising, including but not limited to any direct, indirect, consequential, punitive, incidental, special or similar damage, losses or expenses.

We are not an investment adviser, a financial adviser or a securities broker. The information published has been prepared solely for informational and educational purposes and is not intended for trading purposes or to address your particular requirements. The information provided is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security, commodity, financial product, instrument or other investment or to participate in any particular trading strategy. Such information is intended to be available for your general information and is not intended to be relied upon by users in making (or refraining from making) any specific investment or other decisions. Your investment actions should be solely based upon your own decisions and research and appropriate independent advice should be obtained from a suitably qualified independent adviser before any such decision is made.

