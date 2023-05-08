Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Decision to adjust Cincinnati, Pittsburgh No1 bundles assessments: pricing notice

Following a 30-day consultation period, Fastmarkets has decided to realign its prices for No1 bundles in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, including No1 industrial bundles in the latter market, effective with the May 2023 settlement.

May 8, 2023
By Amy Hinton
Pricing noticeFerrous scrap

Although Fastmarkets believes that its monthly trends have been correct, market feedback received indicates that pricing for the grade in those markets was no longer reflective of actual transaction levels.

The original pricing notice was published on April 4.

The specifications for the affected scrap grades are as follows:

MB-STE-0250
MB-STE-0304
Assessment: No1 bundles
Quality: New black steel sheet scrap, clippings or skeleton scrap, compressed or hand bundled, to charging box size, and weighing not less than 75 pounds per cubic foot. (Hand bundles are tightly secured for handling with a magnet.) May include Stanley balls or mandrel wound bundles or skeleton reels, tightly secured. May include chemically detinned material. May not include old auto body or fender stock. Free of metal coated, limed, vitreous enameled, and electrical sheet containing over 0.50 percent silicon.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 208

MB-STE-0307
Assessment: No1 industrial bundles
Quality: New production sheet scrap, clippings, or skeleton scrap, hydraulically compressed originating from a factory. Size: No more than 24 inches x 24 inches x 48 inches long with individual bundles weighing no more than 4,000 pounds. Density: 150 pounds per cubic foot minimum.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the ferrous scrap assessments, please contact Amy Hinton at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Amy Hinton re: No1 bundles, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

To see all of Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to discontinue assessment for 2ft rail crops in Chicago: pricing notice
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue its consumer buying price for steel scrap rail crops 2ft max, delivered mill Chicago, due to a lack of liquidity.
May 8, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to adjust Pittsburgh, Cincinnati busheling assessments: pricing notice update
Fastmarkets has realigned its prices for No1 busheling in the Pittsburgh and Cincinnati markets effective with the May 2023 settlement.
May 8, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to amend Mexican ferrous scrap price publication time: pricing notice
Fastmarkets decided to change the publication time of the weekly assessment of Mexican ferrous scrap prices on Tuesdays to “between 2pm and 3pm New York time” from “by 2pm New York time.”
May 8, 2023
 · 
Felipe Peroni
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Extension of consultation period on launch of South Korean black mass payable indicators
After assessing a high volume of market feedback, Fastmarkets is extending by one week the consultation period for its proposal to launch black mass payables indicators in the South Korean market.
May 5, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on US CRC, HDG, steel plate methodologies: pricing notice
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its FOB US mill price assessments for steel cold-rolled coil, hot-dipped galvanized coil and cut-to-length plate, as part of its annual methodology review process.
May 5, 2023
 · 
Grace Asenov
CME cobalt futures put spotlight on forward backwardation
LME nickel stocks at multi-year low
London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouse nickel stocks have reached their lowest point since 2007 on Wednesday May 3, following gradual withdrawals in recent weeks
May 5, 2023
 · 
Callum Perry
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed