Decision to adjust Cincinnati, Pittsburgh No1 bundles assessments: pricing notice

Although Fastmarkets believes that its monthly trends have been correct, market feedback received indicates that pricing for the grade in those markets was no longer reflective of actual transaction levels.

The original pricing notice was published on April 4.

The specifications for the affected scrap grades are as follows:

MB-STE-0250

MB-STE-0304

Assessment: No1 bundles

Quality: New black steel sheet scrap, clippings or skeleton scrap, compressed or hand bundled, to charging box size, and weighing not less than 75 pounds per cubic foot. (Hand bundles are tightly secured for handling with a magnet.) May include Stanley balls or mandrel wound bundles or skeleton reels, tightly secured. May include chemically detinned material. May not include old auto body or fender stock. Free of metal coated, limed, vitreous enameled, and electrical sheet containing over 0.50 percent silicon.

Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 208

MB-STE-0307

Assessment: No1 industrial bundles

Quality: New production sheet scrap, clippings, or skeleton scrap, hydraulically compressed originating from a factory. Size: No more than 24 inches x 24 inches x 48 inches long with individual bundles weighing no more than 4,000 pounds. Density: 150 pounds per cubic foot minimum.

Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the ferrous scrap assessments, please contact Amy Hinton at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Amy Hinton re: No1 bundles, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

To see all of Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.