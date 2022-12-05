Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Decision to discontinue Detroit foundry grades

Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue three foundry grade price assessments included in its Detroit consumer buying price series due to a lack of liquidity.

December 5, 2022
By Thorsten Schier
Pricing noticeFerrous scrap

The grades are steel scrap foundry steel 2ft max, consumer buying price, delivered mill Detroit; steel scrap cupola cast, consumer buying price, delivered mill Detroit; and steel scrap clean auto cast, consumer buying price, delivered mill Detroit.

Detailed specifications:
MB-STE-0276
Assessment: Foundry steel, 2’ max
Quality: Steel scrap 1/8 inch and over in thickness, not over 2 feet in length or 18 inches in width. Individual pieces free from attachments. May not include nonferrous metals, cast or malleable iron, cable, vitreous enameled, or metal coated material.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 242

MB-STE-0277
Assessment: Cupola cast
Quality: Clean cast iron scrap such as columns, pipes, plates, and castings of a miscellaneous nature, including automobile blocks and cast iron parts of agricultural and other machinery. Free from stove plate, burnt iron, brake shoes or foreign material. Cupola size, not over 24 inches x 30 inches, and no piece over 150 pounds in weight.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 252

MB-STE-0278
Assessment: Clean auto cast
Quality: Clean auto blocks; free of all steel parts except camshafts, valves, valve springs, and studs. Free of nonferrous and non-metallic parts.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 259

The consultation period for this price discontinuation began on Monday November 7 and ended on Monday December 5, with changes taking place from Tuesday December 6.

To provide feedback on the proposal to discontinue these converted price assessments, please contact Thorsten Schier by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: Detroit foundry grades.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to
https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to discontinue Seattle/Portland turnings price assessment
Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue its steel scrap machine shop turnings, consumer buying price trend, delivered mill Seattle/Portland, $ per gross ton due to a lack of liquidity.
December 5, 2022
 · 
Thorsten Schier
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to refine Fastmarkets’ coking coal index methodology
Fastmarkets proposes to refine its coking coal index methodology to increase transparency when incorporating data from physical trading platforms.
December 5, 2022
 · 
Jane Fan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend Fastmarkets’ coking coal index specifications
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the laycan timing and unit of its coking coal price indices to more closely reflect the coking coal spot market.
December 5, 2022
 · 
Jane Fan
Aluminum ingots
China’s aluminium ADC 12 export window opens following gains in MJP market
Key data from Fastmarkets’ aluminium ingot ADC 12 pricing session in China on Wednesday November 30
December 2, 2022
 · 
Jinfan Yang
Modern automobile production line with automated production equipment
Global firms SMS, LOTTE cooperate on new EV-focused US aluminium plant
German equipment provider SMS Group will provide a logistics and storage system for a forthcoming $238.7 million aluminium foil plant being built in the US by South Korea’s LOTTE Group to meet demand for the material’s use in electric vehicles (EVs)
December 2, 2022
 · 
Orla O’Sullivan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Corrections to daily US, Northern Europe steel scrap indices
Fastmarkets has corrected its price indices for US- and Northern Europe-origin steel scrap, CFR Turkey, which were published incorrectly on Thursday December 1 due to a technical error.
December 1, 2022
 · 
Elina Virchenko
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed