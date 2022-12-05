Decision to discontinue Detroit foundry grades

The grades are steel scrap foundry steel 2ft max, consumer buying price, delivered mill Detroit; steel scrap cupola cast, consumer buying price, delivered mill Detroit; and steel scrap clean auto cast, consumer buying price, delivered mill Detroit.

Detailed specifications:

MB-STE-0276

Assessment: Foundry steel, 2’ max

Quality: Steel scrap 1/8 inch and over in thickness, not over 2 feet in length or 18 inches in width. Individual pieces free from attachments. May not include nonferrous metals, cast or malleable iron, cable, vitreous enameled, or metal coated material.

Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 242

MB-STE-0277

Assessment: Cupola cast

Quality: Clean cast iron scrap such as columns, pipes, plates, and castings of a miscellaneous nature, including automobile blocks and cast iron parts of agricultural and other machinery. Free from stove plate, burnt iron, brake shoes or foreign material. Cupola size, not over 24 inches x 30 inches, and no piece over 150 pounds in weight.

Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 252

MB-STE-0278

Assessment: Clean auto cast

Quality: Clean auto blocks; free of all steel parts except camshafts, valves, valve springs, and studs. Free of nonferrous and non-metallic parts.

Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 259

The consultation period for this price discontinuation began on Monday November 7 and ended on Monday December 5, with changes taking place from Tuesday December 6.

To provide feedback on the proposal to discontinue these converted price assessments, please contact Thorsten Schier by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: Detroit foundry grades.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to

https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

