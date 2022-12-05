Decision to discontinue Seattle/Portland turnings price assessment

Manufacturing activity in the region has decreased significantly, meaning few turnings are generated and sold to consumers.

Price to be discontinued:

MB-STE-0411

Assessment: Machine shop turnings

Quality: Clean steel or wrought iron turnings, free of iron borings, nonferrous metals in a free state, scale, or excessive oil. May not include badly rusted or corroded stock.

Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 219

The consultation period for this price discontinuation began on Monday November 7 and ended on Monday December 5, with changes taking place from Tuesday December 6.

To provide feedback on the proposal to discontinue these converted price assessments, please contact Thorsten Schier by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: Seattle/Portland turnings.”

