Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Decision to reduce frequency of Latin American steel export price assessments

Fastmarkets will change the frequency of certain Latin American steel export price assessments to monthly from weekly due to reduced liquidity observed in the market, effective Friday September 2.

August 30, 2022
By Thorsten Schier
Pricing noticeFlat products

The following prices will now be assessed on the first Friday of the month:

MB-STE-0132 Steel cold-rolled coil, export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
Quality: Width 1,000-1,500mm, thickness 0.3-3mm
Quantity: 500-5,000 tonnes
Location: fob Latin America
Timing: 8-12 weeks
Unit: USD per tonne
Payment terms: Payment upon delivery
Publication: Monthly, first Friday, 2-3pm New York time

MB-STE-0134 Steel heavy plate (thicker than 10mm), export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
Quality: Width 1,200-3,000mm, thickness 10-50mm
Quantity: 500-5,000 tonnes
Location: fob Latin America
Timing: 8-12 weeks
Unit: USD per tonne
Payment terms: Payment upon delivery
Publication: Monthly, first Friday, 2-3pm New York time

MB-STE-0130 Steel wire rod (mesh quality), export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
Quality: Standard diameter 5.5mm
Quantity: 500-5,000 tonnes
Location: fob Latin America
Timing: 8-12 weeks
Unit: USD per tonne
Payment terms: Payment upon delivery
Publication: Monthly, first Friday, 2-3pm New York time

MB-STE-0128 Steel billet, export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
Quality: Min size: 95x95mm. Max size:160x160mm
Quantity: Min lot size: 500 tonnes. Max lot size: 5,000 tonnes
Location: fob Latin America
Timing: 6-8 weeks lead time
Unit: USD per tonne
Payment terms: Payment upon delivery
Publication: Monthly, first Friday, 2-3pm New York time.

The consultation period for this proposed change started on Tuesday August 2 and ended on Tuesday August 30.

To provide feedback on this change, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Felipe Peroni by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Felipe Peroni, re: Latin American steel prices.’

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delayed publication of China copper scrap discounts
Fastmarkets published its assessments of No1 and No2 copper material discounts later than scheduled due to a reporter error.
August 30, 2022
 · 
Julian Luk
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to discontinue converted price assessments
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue converted price assessments for the following markets:
August 30, 2022
 · 
Barbara O’Donovan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Launch of Chinese domestic battery-grade manganese sulfate price assessment
Fastmarkets will launch a manganese sulfate 32% Mn min, battery grade, ex-works mainland China price assessment on Thursday September 1.
August 30, 2022
 · 
Ruby Liu
Copy of International Aluminium 2022 - Social Posts.jpg
Key talking points ahead of Fastmarkets’ International Aluminium Conference
Seven key talking points across the aluminium supply chain ahead of Fastmarkets’ annual Aluminium Conference, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, on September 13-15
August 30, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
Stacker and Stockpile on Iron Ore Mine Site
High-grade iron ore premiums dip further despite increased consumption
Premiums for high-grade iron ore continued to slide on Friday August 26 in line with poor import demand from the Chinese market amid an increase in average forward-month prices over the trading week, sources told Fastmarkets
August 29, 2022
 · 
Norman Fong
Stacked of Aluminium Bar in Aluminium Profiles Factory.
Aluminium billet premiums remain under pressure globally
Aluminium billet premiums trended downward globally on Friday, August 26, with participants in all the major markets reporting a decrease
August 26, 2022
 · 
Renato Rostás
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed