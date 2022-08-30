Decision to reduce frequency of Latin American steel export price assessments
Fastmarkets will change the frequency of certain Latin American steel export price assessments to monthly from weekly due to reduced liquidity observed in the market, effective Friday September 2.
The following prices will now be assessed on the first Friday of the month:
MB-STE-0132 Steel cold-rolled coil, export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
Quality: Width 1,000-1,500mm, thickness 0.3-3mm
Quantity: 500-5,000 tonnes
Location: fob Latin America
Timing: 8-12 weeks
Unit: USD per tonne
Payment terms: Payment upon delivery
Publication: Monthly, first Friday, 2-3pm New York time
MB-STE-0134 Steel heavy plate (thicker than 10mm), export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
Quality: Width 1,200-3,000mm, thickness 10-50mm
Quantity: 500-5,000 tonnes
Location: fob Latin America
Timing: 8-12 weeks
Unit: USD per tonne
Payment terms: Payment upon delivery
Publication: Monthly, first Friday, 2-3pm New York time
MB-STE-0130 Steel wire rod (mesh quality), export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
Quality: Standard diameter 5.5mm
Quantity: 500-5,000 tonnes
Location: fob Latin America
Timing: 8-12 weeks
Unit: USD per tonne
Payment terms: Payment upon delivery
Publication: Monthly, first Friday, 2-3pm New York time
MB-STE-0128 Steel billet, export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
Quality: Min size: 95x95mm. Max size:160x160mm
Quantity: Min lot size: 500 tonnes. Max lot size: 5,000 tonnes
Location: fob Latin America
Timing: 6-8 weeks lead time
Unit: USD per tonne
Payment terms: Payment upon delivery
Publication: Monthly, first Friday, 2-3pm New York time.
The consultation period for this proposed change started on Tuesday August 2 and ended on Tuesday August 30.
To provide feedback on this change, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Felipe Peroni by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Felipe Peroni, re: Latin American steel prices.’
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.