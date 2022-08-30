Decision to reduce frequency of Latin American steel export price assessments

The following prices will now be assessed on the first Friday of the month:

MB-STE-0132 Steel cold-rolled coil, export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne

Quality: Width 1,000-1,500mm, thickness 0.3-3mm

Quantity: 500-5,000 tonnes

Location: fob Latin America

Timing: 8-12 weeks

Unit: USD per tonne

Payment terms: Payment upon delivery

Publication: Monthly, first Friday, 2-3pm New York time

MB-STE-0134 Steel heavy plate (thicker than 10mm), export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne

Quality: Width 1,200-3,000mm, thickness 10-50mm

Quantity: 500-5,000 tonnes

Location: fob Latin America

Timing: 8-12 weeks

Unit: USD per tonne

Payment terms: Payment upon delivery

Publication: Monthly, first Friday, 2-3pm New York time

MB-STE-0130 Steel wire rod (mesh quality), export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne

Quality: Standard diameter 5.5mm

Quantity: 500-5,000 tonnes

Location: fob Latin America

Timing: 8-12 weeks

Unit: USD per tonne

Payment terms: Payment upon delivery

Publication: Monthly, first Friday, 2-3pm New York time

MB-STE-0128 Steel billet, export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne

Quality: Min size: 95x95mm. Max size:160x160mm

Quantity: Min lot size: 500 tonnes. Max lot size: 5,000 tonnes

Location: fob Latin America

Timing: 6-8 weeks lead time

Unit: USD per tonne

Payment terms: Payment upon delivery

Publication: Monthly, first Friday, 2-3pm New York time.

The consultation period for this proposed change started on Tuesday August 2 and ended on Tuesday August 30.

To provide feedback on this change, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Felipe Peroni by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Felipe Peroni, re: Latin American steel prices.’

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

