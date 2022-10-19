Decrease in frequency of Fastmarkets’ cfr China steel billet price

The consultation was opened on September 13 and ended on October 13.

Following the end of the consultation period, Fastmarkets will now change publication of these prices to weekly on Fridays, at 5-6pm Shanghai time.

The current specifications for Fastmarkets’ cfr China steel billet price, launched on February 26, 2021, will remain unchanged and are as follows, with the affected item in italics.

MB-STE-0890 Steel billet, import, cfr China, $ per tonne

Quality: 120x120mm to 150x150mm, length 12m, 3sp grade

Quantity: 5,000-50,000 tonnes

Location: cfr eastern China ports (normalized for other mainland Chinese sea ports)

Timing: 4-8 weeks

Unit: USD per tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly, Friday, 5-6pm Shanghai time.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Lee Allen by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Lee Allen, re: cfr China steel billet.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

