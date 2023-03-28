Delay to publication of Shanghai ferro-nickel price

The publication of the affected prices was delayed for several hours. Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has since been updated.

The following assessment was published late:

MB-FEN-0003 - Ferro-nickel premium/discount, 26-32% Ni contained, cif China, $/tonne

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have both been updated.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Dylan Duan by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Dylan Duan Ferro-nickel Shanghai”.

For Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, click here.

