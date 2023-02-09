Methodology Contact us Login

Delayed publication notice for Southeast Asia lead premiums

Fastmarkets published its assessments of the Southeast Asia lead premiums later than scheduled due to a reporter error.

February 9, 2023
By Julian Luk
LeadPricing notice

The two monthly prices were scheduled to be published at 4pm UK time, on Tuesday February 7, but were delayed by one day.

The assessment of the lead 99.99% ingot premium, cif Southeast Asia, $/tonne - MB-PB-0108 - was unchanged at $140-160 per tonne.

And the assessment of the lead 99.97% ingot premium, cif Southeast Asia, $/tonne - MB-PB-0107 - was also unchanged at $70-100 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated.

For more information, to provide feedback on the delayed publication, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Julian Luk by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Julian Luk Re: Fastmarkets’ Southeast Asian lead premiums’.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

