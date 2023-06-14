Methodology Contact us Login

Delayed publication of aluminium diecasting scrap/ingot UK

The publication of Fastmarkets’ price assessments for aluminium scrap LM6/LM25 and LM24 gravity diecasting ingot, delivered consumer UK and the UK aluminium scrap grades price assessments for Wednesday June 14 were delayed due to a reporter error.

June 14, 2023
By Declan Conway
Pricing noticeAluminiumScrap and secondary

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated.

The following prices were affected:

MB-AL-0016 - Aluminium scrap LM24 pressure diecasting ingot, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne
MB-AL-0017 - Aluminium scrap LM6/LM25 gravity diecasting ingot, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne
MB-AL-0011 - Aluminium scrap commercial pure cuttings, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne
MB-AL-0009 - Aluminium scrap clean HE9 extrusions, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne
MB-AL-0014 - Aluminium scrap group 1 pure 99% & litho, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne
MB-AL-0010 - Aluminium scrap commercial cast, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne
MB-AL-0015 - Aluminium scrap group 7 turnings, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne
MB-AL-0012 - Aluminium scrap commercial turnings, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne
MB-AL-0007 - Aluminium scrap cast wheels, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne
MB-AL-0018 - Aluminium scrap loose old rolled cuttings, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne
MB-AL-0006 - Aluminium scrap baled old rolled, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Ross Yeo/Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Ross Yeo/Sean Barry, re: delivered consumer UK aluminium scrap diecasting ingot.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

