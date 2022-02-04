Delayed publication of Asia stainless steel prices

The affected prices are as follows:

(MB-STS-0018) Stainless steel cold-rolled coil, Asia grade 304 (2mm 2B), cif East Asian port, $/tonne

(MB-STS-0280) Stainless steel hot-rolled coil Asia grade 304, cif port East Asia, $/tonne

(MB-STS-0282) Stainless steel cold-rolled coil 2mm grade 304 export, fob China, $/tonne

(MB-STS-0283) Stainless steel hot-rolled coil grade 304 export, fob China, $/tonne

These are weekly prices and are normally published on Wednesdays.

The prices should, therefore, have been published on Thursday February 3 due to the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday in China, in line with Fastmarkets’ holiday pricing schedule. They were instead published on Friday February 4.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Paul Lim by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Paul Lim, re: Asia stainless steel.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

