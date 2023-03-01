Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Delayed publication of blister copper refining charge

The publication of Fastmarkets’ monthly blister copper refining charge, which was due to be published on Tuesday February 28, was delayed to Wednesday March 1 due to a reporter error.

March 1, 2023
By Julian Luk
Pricing notice

The affected price is MB-CU-0408 - Copper blister 98-99% RC spot, cif China, $/tonne, which has been updated to $105-120 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have since been updated.

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Julian Luk by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Julian Luk, re: Blister RC.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delayed publication of China tungsten prices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ three China tungsten price assessments for Wednesday March 1 were delayed because of reporting team error.
March 1, 2023
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Pile of Aluminium scrap
US aluminium scrap, secondary alloy prices mixed on quieter market
Smelter-grade aluminium scrap prices moved in different directions in the week to Thursday February 23, with sources citing bouncing prices and changing export demand
March 1, 2023
 · 
Kirstyn Petras
Large rolls of sheet aluminium
European aluminium sector sees only minimal boost from improving automotive demand
High stock levels are keeping consumer requirements low despite a recovery in automotive demand, Fastmarkets has observed
March 1, 2023
 · 
Carrie Bone
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on methodology for Fastmarkets’ coking coal indices
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its coking coal indices, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
March 1, 2023
 · 
Jane Fan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on methodology for Fastmarkets’ iron ore indices
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its iron ore indices, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
March 1, 2023
 · 
Jane Fan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to copper bonded stocks, manganese and chrome ore inventories publication date
Fastmarkets has corrected the published date for Shanghai bonded copper stocks, tonnes; chrome ore inventories at the main ports of Tianjin, Qinzhou, Lianyungang and Shanghai, million tonnes; and manganese ore inventories at the main Chinese ports of Tianjin and Qinzhou, million tonnes.
February 28, 2023
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed