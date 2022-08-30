Delayed publication of China copper scrap discounts

The two markets were scheduled to be published on Monday, but were delayed to Tuesday due to a reporter error.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has since been updated.

The affected markets are:

MB-CU-0512 No1 copper material, RCu-2A,1B (candy/berry), cif China, LME/Comex discount, US cents per lb

MB-CU-0360 No2 copper material, RCu-2B (birch/cliff), cif China, LME/Comex discount, US cents per lb

For more information, to provide feedback on the delayed publication, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Julian Luk/Sally Zhang by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Julian Luk/Sally Zhang Re: Fastmarkets’ China copper scrap discounts’.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.