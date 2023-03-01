Delayed publication of China tungsten prices

The affected indices are:

MB-W-0003 - Tungsten APT 88.5% WO3 min, fob main ports China, was assessed at $330-340 per metric tonne unit (mtu) WO3

MB-FEU-0003 - Ferro-tungsten export, min 75% fob China, was assessed at $40.00-43.00 per kg W

MB-W-0002 - Tungsten concentrate 65% WO3, in-whs China, was assessed at 119,000-120,000 yuan per tonne

The Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Ruby Liu by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com.

