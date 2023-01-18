Methodology Contact us Login

Delayed publication of Chrome ore, ferro-chrome benchmark indicator

The publication of Fastmarkets’ price assessment for chrome ore and its ferrochrome benchmark indicator was delayed on Tuesday January 17 due to an editor error in the review process.

January 18, 2023
By Janie Davies
Pricing notice

The affected prices are:

MB-FEC-0019 Ferro-chrome, lumpy, Cr benchmark indicator, charge basis 52% (and high carbon), Europe, which was calculated on January 17 at $1.60 per lb
MB-CHO-0003 Chrome ore South Africa UG2/MG concentrates index, cif China, which was assessed on the same day at $280 per tonne.

The price values were not affected.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have both since been updated.

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Claire Patel-Campbell by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Claire Patel-Campbell, re: Chrome ore and ferro-chrome indicator.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

