Delayed publication of Chrome ore, ferro-chrome benchmark indicator

The affected prices are:

MB-FEC-0019 Ferro-chrome, lumpy, Cr benchmark indicator, charge basis 52% (and high carbon), Europe, which was calculated on January 17 at $1.60 per lb

MB-CHO-0003 Chrome ore South Africa UG2/MG concentrates index, cif China, which was assessed on the same day at $280 per tonne.

The price values were not affected.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have both since been updated.

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Claire Patel-Campbell by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com.

