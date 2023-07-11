Delayed publication of chrome ore index, ferro-chrome benchmark indicator

The affected prices were:

MB-FEC-0019 ferro-chrome lumpy Cr benchmark indicator, charge basis 52% (and high carbon), Europe, $ per lb

MB-CHO-0003 chrome ore, South Africa UG2/MG concentrates index, cif China, $ per tonne

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated. The published values were not affected.

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, please contact Janie Davies at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Janie Davies, re: delayed publication.”

If you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the chrome ore, South Africa UG2/MG concentrates index, cif China, please contact Claire Patel-Campbell by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Claire Patel-Campbell, re: South Africa chrome ore index.”

