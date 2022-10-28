Delayed publication of CIS, Europe pig iron price assessments

The Fastmarkets pricing database has been updated.

The price of CIS export pig iron, Baltic Sea, was $420-440 per tonne on October 27, narrowed up from the $400-440 per tonne a week earlier.

The price assessment for CIS export pig iron, Black Sea was $370-390 per tonne on October 27, narrowing up from the previous week’s $350-390 per tonne.

The price assessment for EU pig iron imports, cfr Italy, was $420-445 per tonne on October 27, compared with the $415-445 per tonne a week earlier.

And the price assessment for Italian hot-briquetted iron, cfr Italian ports was flat week on week at $350 per tonne on October 27.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this prices, please contact Marina Shulga by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO Marina Shulga, re: CIS and Europe pig iron prices.”

