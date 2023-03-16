Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Delayed publication of cobalt, lithium prices

The publication of a number of Fastmarkets’ price assessments was delayed on Thursday March 16 for technical reasons.

March 16, 2023
By Justin Yang
Pricing noticeCobaltLithium

The Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated.

The delayed prices were:
MB-CO-0004 Cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $ per lb
MB-CO-0005 Cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $ per lb
MB-LI-0033 Lithium hydroxide monohydrate LiOH.H2O 56.5% LiOH min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $ per kg
MB-LI-0029 Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices, cif China, Japan & Korea, $ per kg

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Justin Yang by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Justin Yang, re: cobalt and lithium.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
Nickel briquette
European nickel uncut cathode and briquette premiums rise but premiums steady elsewhere
Continued tightness of class one supply within Europe and increased buying interest amid falling London Metal Exchange nickel prices and fresh liquidity have prompted an increase in premiums within Europe, while US and Chinese premiums remain steady for now
March 16, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Electric vehicles body assembly line
China auto output and sales rebound in February on official support
China’s automotive sector output and sales showed double-digit increases on both a monthly and an annual basis in February 2023, thanks to support from local governments as well as carmakers’ own sales promotions, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM)
March 16, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to launch US magnesium assessment extended
Following an initial 30-day consultation period, Fastmarkets has elected to extend its market consultation regarding its proposal to launch a US magnesium metal price assessment to allow for further feedback and clarification from the industry.
March 15, 2023
 · 
Chris Kavanagh
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Annual Review of PIX Paper Price Indices Methodology – Open Consultation
HELSINKI, March 15, 2023 (PIX Pulp and Paper indices) – Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Paper price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.
March 15, 2023
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Annual review of PIX European Pulp Price Indices Methodology – Final Decision
March 15, 2023
Billets of aluminium in the factory.
Flack to acquire steel, aluminium OEMs to drive US hedging adoption
Flack Global Metals (FGM) will acquire steel and aluminium original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and incorporate its hedging model into those businesses to accelerate the adoption of the financial tool in the United States, Flack’s founder and chief executive officer Jeremy Flack said
March 15, 2023
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed