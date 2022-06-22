Delayed publication of daily lithium spot prices

The publication of the affected prices was delayed to 13:19pm UK time instead of the usual 13:00pm UK time. Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has since been updated.

The following prices were published late:

• Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices, cif China, Japan & Korea, $ per kg

• Lithium hydroxide monohydrate LiOH.H2O 56.5% LiOH min, battery grade, spot price, cif China, Japan & Korea, $ per kg

Fastmarkets’ pricebook and database have both been updated.

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Dalila Ouerghi or Zihao Li by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Dalila Ouerghi/Zihao Li re: Lithium daily spot prices.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

