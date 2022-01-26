Delayed publication of daily seaborne Asian lithium prices

The publication of Fastmarkets’ daily seaborne Asian lithium prices for Tuesday January 25 was delayed due to a technical issue.

The prices were assessed and published in our internal pricing system, MInD, at the correct time but did not show on the Fastmarkets dashboard or price book.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database and price book have since been updated to reflect the below assessments for the following prices:

MB-LI-0029 Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg

January 25 price: $43-46 per kg

MB-LI-0033 Lithium hydroxide monohydrate LiOH.H2O 56.5% LiOH min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg

January 25 price: $40-42 per kg

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Dalila Ouerghi and Zihao Li by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Dalila Ouerghi/Zihao Li re: lithium price assessments.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

