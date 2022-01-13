Delayed publication of Europe FeCr benchmark price

The European charge and high-carbon ferro-chrome benchmark for the first quarter of 2022 rolled over from the fourth quarter of 2021, remaining at $1.80 per lb Cr, and should have been published on January 1.

The Fastmarkets price book and database have both since been updated.

MB-FEC-0016 Ferro-chrome lumpy Cr charge quarterly, basis 52% Cr (and high carbon), delivered Europe, $ per lb Cr (rounded to the closest 2 decimal places)

A news story was published at the time the benchmark was announced on December 10.

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Claire Patel-Campbell by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Claire Patel-Campbell, re: ferro-chrome.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

