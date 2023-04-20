Delayed publication of European hot-rolled coil prices on April 20: pricing notice

The publication of the affected prices was delayed for 39 minutes. Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has since been updated.

The following indices were published late:

MB-STE-0028 Steel hot-rolled coil index domestic, exw Northern Europe, €/tonne

MB-STE-0892 Steel hot-rolled coil index domestic, exw Italy, €/tonne

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Julia Bolotova by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com.

