Delayed publication of European hot-rolled coil prices on April 20: pricing notice
The publication of Fastmarkets’ European hot-rolled coil indices for Thursday April 20 was delayed due to an error.
The publication of the affected prices was delayed for 39 minutes. Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has since been updated.
The following indices were published late:
MB-STE-0028 Steel hot-rolled coil index domestic, exw Northern Europe, €/tonne
MB-STE-0892 Steel hot-rolled coil index domestic, exw Italy, €/tonne
For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Julia Bolotova by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Julia Bolotova re hot-rolled coil indices”.
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.