Delayed publication of ferro-chrome high carbon cif dup Japan and South Korea prices
Fastmarkets published its MB-FEC-0017 Ferro-chrome high carbon 57-65% Cr prices, cif dup Japan and its MB-FEC-0017 Ferro-chrome high carbon 57-65% Cr, cif dup South Korea, $/Ib later than scheduled time of 2-3pm London time in its pricing database MInD on Thursday January 13
This was due to a reporting team error.
Fastmarkets’ price book and database have both since been updated.
