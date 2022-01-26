Delayed publication of Japan aluminium billet premium

The publication of Fastmarkets’ assessment of the Japan aluminium 6063 extrusion quarterly billet premium, cif MJP for the first quarter of 2021 was delayed due to a reporter error.

The aluminium 6063 extrusion quarterly billet premium, cif MJP, is a quarterly premium and is normally published on the third Friday of the first month of each quarter.

The price should, therefore, have been published on Friday January 21. It was instead published on Monday January 24. The price was $200-300 per tonne in the latest assessment.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Liz Ng by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Liz Ng, re: cif MJP quarterly billet premium.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

