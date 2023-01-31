Delayed publication of manganese ore port indices

The affected indices are:

MB-MNO-0004 Manganese ore port index, base 37% Mn, range 35-39%, fot Tianjin China, which was calculated at 36.60 yuan per dmtu on January 31.

MB-MNO-0005 Manganese ore port index, base 44% Mn, range 42-48%, fot Tianjin China, which was calculated at 48.60 yuan per dmtu on the same day.

The price values were not affected.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have both since been updated.

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sybil Pan by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Sybil Pan, re: Manganese ore port indices.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

