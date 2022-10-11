Methodology Contact us Login

Delayed publication of Mexican scrap prices

The publication of Fastmarkets’ Mexican scrap prices was later than scheduled on Tuesday October 11 due to a reviewer error.

October 11, 2022
By Grace Asenov
Pricing noticeFerrous scrap

All prices for the Monterrey and Bajio regions were published late. Fastmarkets’ database has since been updated.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Grace Asenov by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Grace Asenov Re: Mexican scrap prices.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

