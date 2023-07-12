Delayed publication of RLI market group, derived prices
A technical glitch has delayed publication of five Random Lengths International European boards assessments and numerous derived prices.
Fastmarkets IT teams are working to rectify the issue. We apologize for the delay.
For comments and queries, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.
