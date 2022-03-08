Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Delayed publication of US, Latin America pig iron, HBI prices

The publication of Fastmarkets’ weekly price assessments for pig iron and hot-briquetted iron (HBI) in the US and Latin America were delayed from Friday March 4 until Monday March 7 because of an internal error

March 8, 2022
By Ross Yeo
Pricing notice

The affected prices are:

Hot-briquetted iron export, fob main port Venezuela, $/tonne

Pig iron export, fob Ponta da Madeira, Brazil, $/tonne

Pig iron export, fob port of Vitoria/Rio, Brazil, $/tonne

Pig iron import, cfr Gulf of Mexico, US, $/tonne

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have both since been updated with the correct values.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Ross Yeo by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ross Yeo, re: pig iron/hbi prices

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed