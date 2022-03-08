Delayed publication of US, Latin America pig iron, HBI prices

The affected prices are:

Hot-briquetted iron export, fob main port Venezuela, $/tonne

Pig iron export, fob Ponta da Madeira, Brazil, $/tonne

Pig iron export, fob port of Vitoria/Rio, Brazil, $/tonne

Pig iron import, cfr Gulf of Mexico, US, $/tonne

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have both since been updated with the correct values.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Ross Yeo by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ross Yeo, re: pig iron/hbi prices

