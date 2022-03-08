Delayed publication of US, Latin America pig iron, HBI prices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ weekly price assessments for pig iron and hot-briquetted iron (HBI) in the US and Latin America were delayed from Friday March 4 until Monday March 7 because of an internal error
The affected prices are:
Hot-briquetted iron export, fob main port Venezuela, $/tonne
Pig iron export, fob Ponta da Madeira, Brazil, $/tonne
Pig iron export, fob port of Vitoria/Rio, Brazil, $/tonne
Pig iron import, cfr Gulf of Mexico, US, $/tonne
Fastmarkets’ price book and database have both since been updated with the correct values.
For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Ross Yeo by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ross Yeo, re: pig iron/hbi prices
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.