Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Discontinuation of Fastmarkets’ fob Black Sea rebar export price assessment

Fastmarkets has as of Thursday November 3 discontinued its its price assessment for steel reinforcing bar (rebar) export, fob Black Sea, CIS (MB-STE-0015).

November 3, 2022
By Vlada Novokreshchenova
Pricing notice

After a month-long consultation period, Fastmarkets has suspended its export price assessment for rebar from the Black Sea because trade flows of the material have dropped significantly since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Following the loss of access to significant amounts of raw materials supplies and to port infrastructure, Ukrainian long steel producers have significantly reduced their rebar shipments.

According to data from the International Steel Statistical Bureau (ISSB), Ukraine exported a total of 94,903 tonnes of rebar in the first six months of 2022, compared with 482,924 tonnes over the corresponding period in 2021.

Port blockades have compelled Ukrainian steelmakers to use alternative transport options such as truck and rail, or shipment via the Black Sea ports in Romania and Bulgaria or the Baltic Sea ports in Poland.

This means that even the few volumes exported by Ukraine this year were not shipped from domestic ports so they could not be included in the calculation of Fastmarkets’ assessment.

There was no statistical data available about this year’s export shipments from Russia. Still, market sources reported to Fastmarkets that the export trade from Russia was also limited because buyers were fearful of trading sanctions.

The strengthening of the Russian rouble against the US dollar had led Russian sellers to try to divert rebar volumes to the domestic market.

As well, the introduction of sanctions against Russia changed the basis on which products were shipped from the country. Because many international shipping companies would not call at Russian ports or take payment from Russia, product delivery became the responsibility of the seller, and contracts began to be signed on a cfr basis, instead of the mostly fob basis used previously. This complicates the price assessment on an fob basis

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of this price please contact Vlada Novokreshchenova by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Vlada Novokreshchenova, re: steel rebar, fob Black Sea.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go here.

All short-term forecasts associated with this price produced by Fastmarkets, if any, have also been discontinued.

What to read next
Excavator stacking raw ore in mining site
Chile mining minister pushes to dispel industry concerns at LME Week
Chilean mining minister Marcela Hernando was at pains to dispel any worries that the mining industry may have about the position her country’s government takes on mining, when she attended the London Metal Exchange’s LME Week event, October 24-28
November 3, 2022
 · 
Albert MacKenzie
large bowl of molten metal at a steel mill. Steel production.
ResponsibleSteel CEO pleased with industry drive toward environmental goals
ResponsibleSteel chief executive officer Annie Heaton wrapped up a day-long Forum III conference and marveled at how far the steel industry has come in a five-year span
November 3, 2022
 · 
Mark Burgess
Lisa Gordon_Prime Scrap Shortages Video 2022
Can 13 million tons of prime scrap truly support the US HRC market?
Recycled metals including prime steel scrap are becoming the gold standard commodity for producers and consumers of quality, low-carbon metals. Follow the discussion as our Senior expert Lisa Gordon analyses the impact of prime scrap shortages on the US HRC market
November 3, 2022
 · 
Lisa Gordon
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment of specs for Fastmarkets’ 62% Fe Iron Ore Port Index
Following a one-month consultation, Fastmarkets has amended its 62% Fe iron ore port index base specifications to more closely reflect the chemical composition of mainstream mid-grade ores produced in Australia’s Pilbara region
November 2, 2022
 · 
Jane Fan
close up of a copper mine taken in Romania
Possible change in China’s zero-Covid policy drives base metals prices up; nickel up 8.2%
Three-month prices for base metals on the London Metal Exchange all rose at the 5pm close of trading on Tuesday November 1, with nickel’s price increasing by 8.2%
November 1, 2022
 · 
Albert MacKenzie
Pricing Notice
Correction to mixed paper (premium) imports to Asia and mixed paper (standard) imports to Asia.
November 1, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed